How much do you hate waiting in line?

Do you avoid brunch, concerts and women’s restrooms all together because of you have the patience level of an infant? Well, you’re in luck. Several entrepreneurs, determined to capitalize on human weakness, are making sure you never have to wait in line ever again—for a price, of course.

Here are some top foodie destinations where you can actually pay people to wait in hour-long lines for you, whether you’re craving highly sought after barbecue, hybrid pastries or dim sum.

1. Franklin Barbecue in Austin, Texas

If you were to size up the line that extends outside of the legendary BBQ joint, Franklin Barbecue, you would think you were in Disney World, or outside of a One Direction autograph signing. Well, the BBQ is simply that good, which is why the wait is that long. An enterprising 13-year-old named Desmond, whose only previous experience in entrepreneurship was selling popcorn for the Boy Scouts and doughnuts at a garage sale, founded BBQ Fast Pass, which allows you to skip the line because Desmond waits for you. Through the app, you simply state your order, how many people you’re ordering for, and what day you need the BBQ. The middle schooler has started a “three-tier pricing plan:” $50 for weekday waiting, and then platinum pricing on the weekend.

2. Dominique Ansel Bakery in New York City

Are you the last human left on this earth who hasn’t tried a cronut? Do you have a complex about it? Hire Robert Samuel, who’ll wait in line the line outside the buzzy bakery for $60 (and will deliver two cronuts). He even started a business called SOLD Inc., (stands for “same old line dudes”), whose employees will actually stand in line at several establishments. Samuel once got paid $100 to wait 19 hours for a new iPhone.

3. State Bird Provisions in San Francisco (or pretty much any restaurant)

