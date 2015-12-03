How Pink's Trainer Helped Her Lose 50 Lbs. After Giving Birth to Her Daughter

After Pink gave birth to her daughter Willow four years ago, she needed to lose 50 lbs. for her aerial acrobatics-heavy tour. So she turned to trainer Jeanette Jenkins for help.

“We trained five times a week,” Jenkins told PEOPLE at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball Tuesday. “We mixed it up. It was a combination of strength training, flexibility work. We did yoga and Pilates.”

Jenkins, who has also worked with Kelly Rowland, said she customized the workout specifically for the “Blow Me (One Last Kiss)” singer.

“She has to be strong in order to do the acrobatics and the work that she does, but she also needs to be feminine,” said Jenkins.

Working with Pink, 36, for the past four years has been easy for Jenkins because the pop star is very open-minded when it comes to her workouts.

“She has a thirst to want to continue to grow and be the best that she can be; that’s in mind, body and spirit,” Jenkins said. “Any time you have information for her that’s going to improve her, she’s very open-minded to receive that information, and see how she can apply it to herself, her family, her friends, everyone.”

And Pink is just as strong as a mother as she is as an athlete.