How Major Cities Are Handling Indoor Dining amid Spread of COVID-19 Variant Omicron

As COVID-19 cases increase nationally, here are how various U.S. cities are updating mask and vaccination mandates for indoor dining

Server Brayan Arriaza takes a Ford order from Amber Tobias, left, and Melody Conour inside Fable & Spirit about an hour after California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the immediate resumption of indoor dining for Orange County in Newport Beach, CA, on Tuesday, Sept., 8, 2020

Amid increased COVID-19 cases, NFL game postponements, Broadway show shutdowns and restaurant closures have reemerged.

Most of the current cases are the new COVID-19 variant omicron. According to data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 73.2 percent of coronavirus cases reported between Dec. 12 to Dec. 18 were omicron. The week prior, omicron accounted for just 12 percent of cases in the U.S., the CDC reported. This represents a significant increase in the spread of omicron across the country.

As COVID-19 continues to spread, major cities are adjusting their indoor dining policies. Here is a breakdown of how several U.S. cities are adjusting their rules for restaurants:

Atlanta

After lifting the indoor mask mandate in November, on Dec. 21 Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is reinstating a citywide indoor mask mandate, which goes into effect Dec. 21.

Boston

On Dec. 20, Mayor Michelle Wu announced that as of Jan. 15, everyone 12 years or older will have to show proof of at least one dose of the vaccine to dine indoors. The mandate will change to show proof of two doses on Feb. 15, and starting on Mar. 1, the mandate will include children over age 5 to show proof of vaccination.

Chicago

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced on Dec. 21 that a new vaccination mandate will begin in the new year. Starting on Jan. 3, anyone 5 years old and older will be required to show proof of full vaccination to dine inside. Restaurant employees will need to be vaccinated or wear a mask and show proof of weekly negative COVID-19 tests.

Los Angeles

Restaurants in Los Angeles that offer indoor dining services are requiring proof of vaccination for customers over the age of 5.

New York City

Starting Dec. 27, anyone over the age of 12 must show proof of having received two vaccine doses (except for those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine). Now, children ages 5 to 11 are now required to have proof of at least one dose of a vaccine but starting Jan. 29, anyone between 5 to 11 must show proof of full vaccination.

Washington, D.C.