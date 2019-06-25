How Celebrities Throw a Killer 4th of July Party

Make a Splash
Swan floats are popular – but hardly patriotic. Miley gets in the spirit of the holiday by opting for a bald eagle, perfect for any poolside festivities.
Raise a Glass
With matching outfits and candy for the kiddos and refreshing drinks for adults, Elizabeth Chambers (with husband Armie Hammer and her kids Harper and Ford) has all of the essentials for a family-friendly celebration.
Bake or Break
A unique take on a traditional flag cake, Gwyneth Paltrow’s stars and stripes pie is sure to be a crowd favorite.
Keep It Fresh
Want a lighter alternative to the hot dogs on the menu? Jessica’s fresh-fruit flag is a nice option. (Bonus points for bravery if you’re the one wearing a pristine white dress to your cookout.)
Wave the Flag
A festive outfit is essential for any 4th of July festivities, whether that’s a flag-inspired swimsuit like Paris Hilton’s or combination of red, white and blue pieces.
Go High Impact
Of course, if you want to be extra extra, take a cue from the queen of July 4th parties, Taylor Swift, and provide all your pals with matching patriotic attire. (You’ll remember the striped swimsuits, waterslides and matching temporary tattoos as well.)
Celebrate the Sweet Life
America Ferrera matched her refreshing treat to her tee. Now that’s party planning!
Nail Your Look
From the bold lip to the on-theme nails to the sexy sunglasses, Christina Aguilera gets all the details of her festive attire right.
Sizzle in Style
Is there anything more American than grilling up burgers? Maybe doing so in a stars-and-stripes tee, like Jimmy Kimmel.
Indulge a Bit
Ashley Tisdale’s take on patriotic fare means you can celebrate the flag from first thing in the morning to the fireworks at night.
Don't Forget the Patriotic Plates
Without Old Glory-inspired dinnerware, your BBQ will be missing a crucially thematic component.