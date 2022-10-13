'House of the Dragon' Stars Are the Reason Everyone Is Talking About Negroni Spagliatos

House of the Dragon actors Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke discuss their favorite cocktails in a now-viral TikTok video

October 13, 2022
Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, HBO House of the Dragon Season 1
Photo: Photograph by Ollie Upton

House of the Dragon actors Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke already dominate Sunday nights in with their hit HBO Max show — but they're also giving fans some inspiration for Saturday nights out.

In a now-viral TikTok posted by HBO Max on Oct. 1, D'Arcy and Cooke chat about their favorite cocktails. "What's your drink of choice?" asked Cooke, who plays Queen Alicent Hightower.

"A negroni," D'Arcy, who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, answered in their beloved breathy voice.

"I was going to say the same thing," replied Cooke.

"Sbagliato," continued D'Arcy while raising their eyebrows. "With prosecco in it."

"Oh, stunning!" said Cooke enthusiastically.

The TikTok from the Game of Thrones prequel actors, which has over 14 million views and 8,000 comments, has inspired dozens of recipes to pop up online so fans can try out the drink themselves. The audio itself has also been used in nearly 27,000 new videos of TikTokers sharing their preferences (for drinks and other things).

In an interview with the New York Times, D'Arcy says the clip was a result of a long day. "I feel so embarrassed. Because in those interviews, when we've been at it for six hours, I'm honestly only trying to make Olivia laugh," they said.

Negroni sbagliato is just like a traditional negroni but with one ingredient swap — instead of the traditional Campari, sweet vermouth and gin, sparkling wine is used in the gin's place.

Some of the tens of thousands of videos reacting to the clip clarify that "negroni Sbagliato with prosecco" is a redundant order (sbagliato already implies Prosecco) and people should simply order a negroni sbagliato. If you're attempting it yourself at home, 1 1/2 ounces of each ingredient is a good place to start — and don't forget the orange peel.

House of the Dragon’s Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke Are the Reason Everyone’s Talking About Negroni Spagliatos
HBO Max/TikTok (2)

House of Dragon takes place 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen and tells the story of her ancestors. Based on George R. R. Martin's 2018 novel Fire & Blood, it explores the blood-soaked history of House Targaryen, including the house's civil war, dubbed the "Dance of the Dragons."

In addition to the negroni-loving actors, the show stars Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Milly Alcock and Emily Carey.

