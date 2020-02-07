Hot Tamales-Flavored Peeps Are Here to Spice Up Your Valentine's Day

Looking for a little heat this Valentine’s Day? Peeps is ready to spice up the special occasion.

The iconic candy brand just rolled out a new flavor of marshmallow chicks ahead of the holiday: Hot Tamales Fierce Cinnamon.

Don’t be fooled by the adorable candy chicks — these gooey guys are spicy. The red-colored treats combine the spicy cinnamon flavor of Hot Tamales chewy candies with the sweetness of a Peeps marshmallow.

Image zoom

According to a Peeps representative, each chick is 27 calories and the marshmallows are both fat-free and gluten-free.

RELATED: Peeps Is Offering a Few Fans the Chance to See Inside Their Factory for the First Time Ever

Image zoom

Two packages of these hot chicks sell for $3 and come with 10 marshmallows per pack. As of now, the limited-edition item can only be found at the Kroger store chains.

RELATED: Peeps Debuts Cotton Candy Marshmallows for Easter—Plus 6 More Insane New Flavors

Looking for other ways to sweeten up your Valentine’s Day? For a fun activity to do with your family on Valentine’s Day, check out Edoughble’s DIY kit. It includes a mix of “naked” cookie dough flavors including original, sugar cookie, brownie batter and peanut butter (all safe to eat raw thanks to egg-free batter and heat-treated flour), plus individual bags of mix-ins so kids can pick and choose their favorites.

Image zoom Edoughble

Prefer cupcakes over cookies? The new Valentine’s Day collection from the bite-sized treat brand Baked by Melissa includes flavors like Chocolate Caramel Brownie, Cookies & Cream White Chocolate, Red Velvet and more.

Image zoom Baked by Melissa

For the first time, the collection will also include diet-friendly flavors options like Vegan Chocolate Dragon Fruit, Vegan Dark Chocolate Coconut and Vegan Chocolate Vanilla Chip, so no partner is left out.

Still hungry? Check out all of PEOPLE’s favorite Valentine’s Day gifts here.