Hot Pockets Releases New 'Deliwich' Sandwiches — Their First-Ever Cold Pockets

The Hot Pockets Deliwich is the first Hot Pockets product to not require heating

Hot Pockets Deliwiches deliver all the sandwich pockets with none of the heat.

The new Hot Pockets Deliwich is a thaw-and-eat sandwich that doesn't require a microwave. (It's the first Hot Pockets product to not require heating!) Starting at the end of May, grocery stores nationwide will have four types of Deliwich offerings including cheddar and ham, turkey and colby, cheese melt and pepperoni and mozzarella.

The concept of these thaw-and-eat sandwiches is that people can take their Deliwiches out of the freezer in the morning, thaw for two to four hours and then enjoy them at lunchtime.

Hot Pockets Deli Wich Credit: NESTLÉ

Each variety combines deli meat (except for the vegetarian cheese melt) and real cheese in a soft roll pocket.

"New Hot Pockets Deliwich is a high-quality sandwich with a little more 'chill' and major convenience for busy parents and their kids," said Hot Pockets brand marketing manager Andy Godish in a statement. "Deliwich offers an easy, great-tasting lunchbox option that stays fresher longer and is always ready to enjoy by the time lunch rolls around."

Hot Pockets Deli Wich Credit: NESTLÉ

