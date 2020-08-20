Hot Ones Now Has a Card Game So You Can Take on the Spicy Wing Challenge at Home

The show with hot questions and even hotter wings is coming home with a new interactive card game.

Complex Networks just announced its new party game: Hot Ones Truth or Dab. The game is based on the hit First We Feast internet series Hot Ones, where host Sean Evans interviews celebrities while they eat a series of wings that get progressively hotter. The game box even includes a bottle of the sweat-inducing "Last Dab" hot sauce which has a heat index of over two million on the Scoville scale.

Truth or Dab comes with 250 trivia and "truth or dare" style cards. The questions and prompts on each card are "designed to pit players against each other and burn bridges," according to the press release. The game definitely brings the heat — if a player refuses to answer their question or gets their trivia question wrong, they must eat a spoonful of The Last Dab sauce.

No one is safe from the wrath of The Last Dab — a cringeworthy question is asked at the end of each round, and the weakest answer has to (you guessed it) take a spoonful of the sauce. Needless to say, you're probably going to need a glass of milk when you play.

