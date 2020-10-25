Hot Chocolate Bombs Are Trending on TikTok and Pinterest, and This Tool Makes Building Them So Easy

In fact, it takes just a few steps to create the perfect hot cocoa bomb. All you have to do is combine your favorite chocolate with heavy cream and sugar in a bowl, then pop it into the microwave to melt. Next, take the ooey gooey goodness and spread it on the inside of your rounded silicone molds. Once those semi-circles are refrigerated and hardened, put your favorite ingredients into one side, then gently place another on top. Use some additional melted chocolate between the two as an edible glue. After, place the whole globe into the fridge until you’re ready to watch your creation in action.