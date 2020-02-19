Hostess Debuts Iced Lemon Cupcakes and 'Mermaid' Cupcakes for Springtime

Image zoom Hostess Snacks

It might not feel like it, but spring is coming, at least if the latest supermarket snacks are any indication.

Now that all the winter holidays have passed — and all the heavy foods and flavors that go with them — stores are starting to roll out more warmer weather treats, like Hostess’ Iced Lemon CupCakes.

The Instagram account @TheImpulsiveBuy first posted the lemony treat last week. While Hostess has released various lemon and citrus snacks over the years (orange cupcakes and lemon Twinkies are just two past offerings) the Iced Lemon CupCakes are a first for the brand.

Hostess confirmed with PEOPLE that the Iced Lemon CupCakes are available at grocery stores nationwide now through March 15 or while supplies last.

Along with the Iced Lemon CupCakes, Hostess has another new limited edition cupcake available now: Mermaid CupCakes, which are frosted yellow cakes with creamy filling and mermaid-inspired toppings — and they look super similar to the Unicorn CupCakes Hostess released late last year.

Hostess also brought back two of their most popular limited edition flavors that will be available through March 15 — Mint Chocolate CupCakes and Strawberry CupCakes. Each pack sells for $2.99.

Stores have also been rolling out Easter themed products, and there are an array of new items to choose from this year.

Peeps recently announced five exciting new flavors in their Easter 2020 collection including Root Beer Float, Froot Loops, Hot Tamales Fierce Cinnamon, Raspberry Dipped in Creme-Flavored Fudge, and Chocolate Pudding Bunnies.

Along with the new flavors, the company unveiled two new treats — Peeps Marshmallow Egg Hunt, which are individually wrapped mini chicks made to fit inside Easter eggs, and Peeps-flavored jelly beans.