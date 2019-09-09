Hostess Cupcakes Are the Latest Food to Get a Unicorn Makeover

Image zoom Hostess

If you thought the rainbow unicorn food craze was finally over…well, not so fast. The beloved Hostess cupcake is the latest dessert to undergo a colorful glow up, with the company announcing the launch of new limited-edition Unicorn Cupcakes.

Rather than the rich chocolate-on-chocolate flavor of the original, these have a yellow cake base studded with pink and purple sprinkles, topped with a vibrant teal icing. The iconic loops up top are pink in this version, and it’s filled with the classic creme of the original.

The cakes are available only at Walmart, pricing at just under $3 for a pack of 8. This is just the latest limited-edition snack Hostess has exclusively released to the retail giant, after launching the intergalactic Moonberry Twinkies earlier this summer.

In addition to the original chocolate cupcakes, Hostess has two other year-round flavors, Orange and Red Velvet. They’ve also released a variety of limited-edition seasonal flavors like the omnipresent Pumpkin Spice and Candy Corn.

The unicorn food trend arguably hit its peak in 2017 when Starbucks released their limited-edition Unicorn Frappuccino, much to the dismay of its baristas. Since then, everything from popcorn to cookies to mac and cheese has succumb to its mass appeal.

So even though food guru Chrissy Teigen declared that she was “exhausted” by the craze in 2017, it seems like it’s still got some momentum. Maybe next year!