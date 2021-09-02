Andy Saint Ange's Horseradish Cheddar Burgers
"The sauce is the MVP—it has a rich, deep, cheesy goodness with a pungent pop of horseradish," says the executive chef at American Social in Miami. "Top it with chips for texture, and it's the perfect game-day food."
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
"I love making food that I would personally want to eat and this burger just happens to be my favorite thing on the menu! Not to mention it's one of our most popular burgers," says Andy Saint Ange, the executive chef at American Social in Miami.
"This burger is simple enough to do at home but has just enough nuance to be challenging and really showcase your cooking skills. You may even have all the ingredients you need already in your pantry and refrigerator," he says.
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
"The cheese sauce tastes amazing on the burger, but it's delicious enough to eat on its own," says Saint Ange. "Serve it in a bowl as a dip with pretzels or tortilla or pita chips." When making the cheese sauce, Saint Ange recommends, "The most important thing to remember when making any dairy-based sauce is temperature control. Medium low and slow is the way to win this game!"