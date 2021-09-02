Andy Saint Ange's Horseradish Cheddar Burgers

"The sauce is the MVP—it has a rich, deep, cheesy goodness with a pungent pop of horseradish," says the executive chef at American Social in Miami. "Top it with chips for texture, and it's the perfect game-day food."

By People Staff

Credit: Christopher Testani

"I love making food that I would personally want to eat and this burger just happens to be my favorite thing on the menu! Not to mention it's one of our most popular burgers," says Andy Saint Ange, the executive chef at American Social in Miami.

"This burger is simple enough to do at home but has just enough nuance to be challenging and really showcase your cooking skills. You may even have all the ingredients you need already in your pantry and refrigerator," he says.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Chop three of the cheese slices. Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Sprinkle in flour; cook, whisking constantly, one minute. Gradually whisk in milk, whisking constantly until well combined. Bring to a simmer over medium. Reduce heat to medium low; cook, whisking constantly, until thickened, about two minutes. Add cream cheese; whisk until melted and smooth. Add chopped American cheese; whisk until melted and smooth. Add Cheddar cheese; whisk and smooth. Whisk in horseradish, paprika, hot sauce and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Set sauce aside.

  • Preheat grill to medium high (400°to 450°). Form beef into six 4 1⁄ 2-inch patties on a baking sheet. Sprinkle patties with salt and 1 1⁄ 2 teaspoons pepper. Place on oiled grates. Grill, covered, until desired degree of doneness, about six minutes per side for medium. Place one cheese slice on each patty during last minute of cook time. Transfer to a plate; let rest five minutes. While patties rest, reheat cheese sauce over medium, stirring often.

  • Spread cheese sauce on each bottom and top bun. Place patty on each bun; top with jalapeños, potato chips and your choice of toppings.

Tips

"The cheese sauce tastes amazing on the burger, but it's delicious enough to eat on its own," says Saint Ange. "Serve it in a bowl as a dip with pretzels or tortilla or pita chips." When making the cheese sauce, Saint Ange recommends, "The most important thing to remember when making any dairy-based sauce is temperature control. Medium low and slow is the way to win this game!"

