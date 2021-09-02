Andy Saint Ange's Horseradish Cheddar Burgers

"I love making food that I would personally want to eat and this burger just happens to be my favorite thing on the menu! Not to mention it's one of our most popular burgers," says Andy Saint Ange, the executive chef at American Social in Miami.

"This burger is simple enough to do at home but has just enough nuance to be challenging and really showcase your cooking skills. You may even have all the ingredients you need already in your pantry and refrigerator," he says.