Hooters Debuts Meatless Chicken Wings After First Testing Them on Hooters Girls

Move over Impossible Burger, it’s Unreal Wings’ time to shine.

Hooters just launched meatless chicken wings in 318 restaurants nationwide in a partnership with Quorn. According to a press release, the Unreal Wings are “vegetarian, non-GMO, soy-free and sustainably produced.” The new menu option is fried and can be served with any of Hooters’ 14 signature sauces or dry rubs.

“By partnering with Quorn, we were able to create the taste, texture and crispiness of our would famous chicken wings perfectly,” Carl Sweat, Chief Marketing Officer at Hooters of America said in the press release. “The Unreal Wings provide our guests with a healthier option without compromising on the full Hooters Wing flavor they know and love.”

To put the flavor of the Unreal Wings to the test, Hooters Girls tried them without knowing they were meatless in a video posted to Hooters’ Twitter and Instagram. Every girl was very surprised when they found out they weren’t eating real chicken. “I would have never even known. It’s so good,” said one of the girls.

Quorn has been making meat alternatives since the 1980s, and while many restaurants have focused on plant-based burgers, they wanted to create the perfect chicken alternative. Hooters insists that Quorn’s wings are “100% carnivore approved and even the most loyal meat eaters won’t believe Unreal wings.”

Meatless options have been steadily growing in popularity in an effort to reduce the food industry’s affect on climate change. At the Golden Globes on Sunday, stars were served a totally vegan menu to raise awareness about food consumption and waste. Fast food chains are on board too, with Burger King, White Castle, Umami Burger and more offering meatless meat.