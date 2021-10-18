Hooters Changes Uniform Policy After Employees Argue the New Shorts Fit 'Like Underwear'

When Hooters implemented a new mandatory uniform with even shorter shorts, one TikTok user was able to use her platform to reverse the decision

Oh, the power of TikTok.

Several Hooters employees have voiced their criticisms online about the new, extremely short shorts the company recently implemented — and one woman was able to convince the Hooters CEO to reverse the uniform change.

The Hooters uniforms normally require employees to wear black or orange spandex shorts, a Hooters tank top or T-shirt, pantyhose and white sneakers. The previous Hooters shorts are known for already being revealing, but the new shorts are noticeably tinier.

In her first video about the change, Hooters employee Autumn Illingworth, who posts under the TikTok handle @sick.abt.it, compares the older shorts to the new ones. She holds up the shorts while the text says "all right so we all know why half the hooters girls want to quit." In the caption, she tagged fellow Hooters employee Kirsten Songer, also known as @theflathootersgirl, who made a similar video. Illingworth's video has over 14 million views.

Many followers wanted to know just "how bad it is," so Illingworth wore the new shorts over a pair of leggings (in order to not violate TikTok's policies) in a second video.

In the most recent development, Illingworth shared the news that her videos have allegedly made their way to Terrance M. Marks, the CEO of Hooters. She says Marks contacted her and rescinded the uniform change. "Couldn't have done it without all of you #hootersgirl," she wrote in the caption of the video, which has over 32 million views.

Other Hooters staff members posted their opinions of the new shorts in other viral TikToks, many of which compare the bottoms to fit "like underwear."

Many of the videos show the women trying on the new shorts and threatening to quit. In one viral video, Hooters employee Giselle Nguyen held up the new shorts and wrote, "what's that supposed to fit?!?"

In a statement to Business Insider, the company confirmed that the new shorts would be optional. "As we continue to listen and update the image of the Hooters Girls, we are clarifying that they have the option to choose from traditional uniforms or the new ones," a Hooters America spokesperson said.