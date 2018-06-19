CDC Says to Throw Out All Honey Smacks Cereal After Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 73 People

The CDC and the FDA have issued a stern warning against eating Kellogg’s Honey Smacks, regardless of the size of the box or the date you bought it.

On June 14, Kellogg’s voluntarily recalled boxes of the cereal within a certain “best by” date range after they were linked to a salmonella outbreak. Now, government agencies are broadening the list of potentially contaminated boxes. “The FDA is advising consumers to not eat and to discard any Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal,” they wrote in an update on their website. “The recall notice accounts for all of the product that is on the market within the cereal’s estimated one year shelf-life. However, Honey Smacks products with earlier dates could also potentially be contaminated.”

The CDC echoed this warning, calling for consumers to throw away or return any boxes they have. They add that even if someone has already eaten the cereal and not gotten sick, you should still throw out the rest of the box.

https://twitter.com/CDCgov/status/1007439577978720257

So far, there have been 73 reported infections thought to be caused by the cereal spanning across 31 states. None have resulted in death, though there have been 24 hospitalizations, according to the CDC.

The FDA describes this as an “ongoing investigation,” and says they will provide updates “as more information becomes available, such as product information, epidemiological results, and recalls.”