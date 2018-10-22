Honey Smacks Cereal Is Finally Safe to Eat Again After Salmonella Recall

Honey Smacks are headed back to supermarkets.

It’s been more than four months since the crunchy puffed cereal boxes were taken off store shelves due to a salmonella outbreak—but now they are officially making a comeback. Kellogg’s announced on Monday that they are reintroducing the cereal to U.S. retailers in limited quantities next month.

Though the company noted that the cereal will have the same sweet taste, the recipe has been changed. They also moved production to a new facility after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration discovered “serious violations” at the old factory run by Kerry, Inc.

On June 14, Honey Smacks boxes within a specific “best by” date range were voluntarily recalled by Kellogg’s due to the infection, which left more than 100 people sick in at least 36 states and some even hospitalized. Throughout the next few months, the Center for Disease Control urged people to steer clear of all boxes regardless of the date because older boxes were potentially contaminated.

The company is helping customers differentiate the safe cereal by slightly altering the boxes’ signature look for its return this fall. The redesign features a “New Recipe” sticker in the left-hand corner and nutrition facts stating the recipe’s omission of high fructose corn syrup, or artificial flavors and colors. It will be sold for between $2.99 and $3.99 per box.