To inspire your next home decor project, we've rounded up some interiors that are nothing short of room porn. From bedrooms to baths, take a look and start dreaming.

20 Photos That Will Make You Want to Redecorate Your Home

Call us snoops, but who doesn’t like to peek inside pretty homes?

It’s hard to say what we love the most about this living room: the gorgeous purple-and-green color scheme or how the same lively pattern works on the pillows, upholstered chair and walls.

A girly-girl living room is proof that feminine can also be fierce, with its make-no-apologies use of radiant orchid, Pantone’s color of the year.

Mod and minimalist, this artsy living room delivers a striking black-and white look that’s dominated by a wall of bookcases and a dozen side tables that could pass for mini sculptures!

We can’t take our eyes off the colorful wall art or the fluffy white rug in this office’s stylish meeting space. But what we love most: the Ikea chairs whose legs are spray-painted gold.

Is there a cheerier combo than turquoise and yellow? This dining room by design meister Jonathan Adler will surely turn even an ordinary dinner into a happy meal.

The bed is sweet and the pretzel pillow cute, but what’s really out of this world is the clever map “wallpaper” in this pint-size traveler’s bedroom.

We love HGTV’s fresh pairing of neutrals like gray and white with teal and apple green. Talk about taking a bite out of boring!

Most bedrooms are one big fluffy marshmallow, all soft and sedate — but not here! The metallic brick backdrop adds an edgy urban feel and loads of sophistication.

Kitchens don’t get more deluxe than this, with a huge island, the latest appliances, lots of storage, and — best part — a comfy window seat where you can take in the view, read a book or just dream.

Way to pack a (citrus) punch! The vibrant yellow cabinets give a mostly white kitchen a shot of vitality; the red pillows and a seafoam green chair are fun and flavorful!

So this is how to make a tiny bathroom come to life! The Parisian-inspired black-and-white theme is as modern as it gets, with vertical stripes that cleverly “lengthen” the space.

Our favorite thing in this pretty laundry room: the dual set of washers and dryers. Or maybe it’s the magnificent wallpaper. Well, one thing’s for sure: After seeing this space, it’ll be tough doing laundry in our dingy basement from now on.

This is the way people dream their laundry room will look one day — lint-free, perfectly organized, well-stocked and painted pink!

The retro orange chairs aren’t the only things that stand out in this home office — that black vinyl wallpaper is also flat-out fabulous!

Secondhand frames in good condition were spray-painted in a color matching the table; later, mirrors were added. The totally charming effect: a custom patchwork “quilt” that stands in for wall art.

This beautiful tiled indoor swimming pool beats our gym’s lap pool by a mile. And the canopied bed for relaxing or napping is the perfect touch. All this space needs is a flat screen and a few takeout menus and we’d never leave.

With walls and door frames painted the color of the sky, this study is anything but stuffy. The plush black-and-white chairs lighten the mood even more. Wish we were there!

If anyone ever says “cool aesthetic,” they were thinking of this contemporary room dominated by a dark-gray brick fireplace. The wall décor, simple sconces, lineup of cool white vases and orange chairs are all the extras you need.

Who wouldn’t want to ride these waves? This stylish kitchen is clean and curvy with modern ambiance.

The charming flowery wallpaper gives this bathroom a luxurious country feel; the bold red tub — a daring decorating decision that we adore — keeps the room from looking too cutesy.

—Nancy Mattia