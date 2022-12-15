Lifestyle Food Holly Robinson Peete and Lyndie Greenwood Star in Hallmark's First-Ever Movie Celebrating Kwanzaa Plus, tips to make your cozy night in even more fun, including recipes and craft ideas By Staff Author Published on December 15, 2022 03:02 PM Share Tweet Pin Email As the weather gets colder, there's nothing more appealing than a night in with candles, cocoa and something fun on TV. This week, check out some of the most fun and delicious ideas to accompany your viewing of Holiday Heritage, Hallmarks' first-ever film featuring Kwanzaa, starring Holly Robinson Peete and Lyndie Greenwood. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll go back for seconds.