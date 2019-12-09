All the Presents PEOPLE Food Editors Are Gifting (and Eyeing!) This Holiday Season

Star Wars Han Solo Carbonite Signature Roaster
It’s inspired by the famous scene in The Empire Strikes Back when Han Solo is frozen in carbonite by Darth Vader, but don’t dismiss this cast-iron pan as simply a novelty. Made my Le Creuset, it promises great heat distribution and an enamel that won’t chip or crack. Just remind the giftee to look under the lid: The brand’s embossed “France” label is translated into the alphabet characters of Aurebesh, a written language featured in the Star Wars movies.
Buy it! Le Creuset Star Wars Han Solo Carbonite Signature Roaster; $450, williams-sonoma.com
Molly Yeh x Enrich & Endure Rainbow Apron
Leave it to Molly Yeh to add the perfect pop of color to your apron collection. The Food Network star teamed up with Enrich & Endure to create this gorgeous linen smock with mismatched pockets and waistband ties. It’s beautiful enough to wear as a hostess when dinner party guests are just arriving, but also durable enough to get messy and withstand multiple machine washes. If you prefer a less fitted apron, Yeh also collaborated with the Irish company on a crossback version embroidered with colorful sprinkles.
Buy it! Classic Rainbow Apron, $92, enrichandendure.com
Traeger Ranger
Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you can’t get excited about outdoor cooking. We’ve tested this portable grill and smoker with all kinds of meats—whole chicken, pork shoulder, rib roast—and each time it comes out absolutely perfect: evenly browned on the outside and juicy on the inside. It’s extremely easy to use and the hardwood pellets come in varieties like maple, apple, hickory and mesquite, so you can switch up the smoky flavor.
Buy it! Traeger Ranger Pellet Grill, $399.99, www.traegergrills.com
Il Mulino New York Gift Basket
The celebrity hotspot (Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore have all dined there) is shipping beautiful gift boxes so you can give a taste of Il Mulino no matter where your friends and family live. This set includes a jar of their marinara sauce, organic rigatoni, lemon-infused olive oil, a garlic peeler, wooden spoon and a recipe card. It’s the perfect gift for pasta lovers — and if you’re lucky, could mean a meal for you!
Buy it! Il Mulino Ai Fornelli Gift Box, $65, ilmulino.com/shopnow
HexClad Fry Pans
There’s nothing quite like giving a gift that you’re sure the receiver will use nearly every day. This skillet is a favorite of the PEOPLE food team because it’s truly non-stick but can still produce a nice sear if needed. They’re sold in bigger sets if you’re really trying to upgrade your kitchen, or this versatile 10-inch pan is a nice place to start.
Buy it! HexClad 10-inch Pan, $109, hexclad.com
Good Hair Day Pasta
Cute stocking stuffer alert! Clever packaging creates gorgeous gourmet noodle “locks” to match every hair color and texture. Plus each package of pasta has a different flavor ranging from truffle to red peppercorn so everyone gets something unique.
Buy it! Greenomic Good Hair Day Pasta, $12 per box, neimanmarcus.com
Guy Fieri Knuckle Sandwich Knife
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives fans will really appreciate this kitchen tool and not just because it’s got Guy Fieri’s stamp of approval. The Japanese steel knife is incredibly sharp, and the handle is comfortable for even small hands to hold. It’ll be the knife you always reach for no matter what kind of chopping you’re doing. It also comes with a protective sheath for safe keeping.
Buy it! Guy Fieri Knuckle Sandwich 7-inch Santoku, $122, overstock.com
Five Two Ultimate Apron
Splatters and spills don’t stand a chance against this heavy-duty apron that also has a handy measuring conversion chart in the pocket and pot holders built right in. It’s available in five muted colors.
Buy it! Five Two Ultimate Apron, $45, food52.com