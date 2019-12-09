All the Presents PEOPLE Food Editors Are Gifting (and Eyeing!) This Holiday Season

Leave it to Molly Yeh to add the perfect pop of color to your apron collection. The Food Network star teamed up with Enrich & Endure to create this gorgeous linen smock with mismatched pockets and waistband ties. It’s beautiful enough to wear as a hostess when dinner party guests are just arriving, but also durable enough to get messy and withstand multiple machine washes. If you prefer a less fitted apron, Yeh also collaborated with the Irish company on a crossback version embroidered with colorful sprinkles.

Buy it! Classic Rainbow Apron, $92, enrichandendure.com