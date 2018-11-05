Get a Sneak Peek at the Most Festive Desserts on This Season of Holiday Baking Championship

Ana Calderone
November 05, 2018 06:24 PM

‘Tis the season for a bake off!

Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship is back on Monday night for an all-new season with host Jesse Palmer and judges Duff Goldman, Nancy Fuller and Lorraine Pascale. The seven-episode series features nine bakers from around the country competing for the $25,000 prize.

The show is sure to serve as major inspiration for sweet new ways to spread the joy this season. In a sneak peek at the competition in the clip above, bakers can been seen whipping up everything from gingerbread men, to tarts, cakes, and cookies. One of the most impressive treats from the show is a layer cake topped with a giant edible red bow, and a surprise-inside center made to look like a green Christmas tree.

“Wow that’s incredible,” Goldman says.

RELATED: Sugar Cookie-Flavored Milk Is Here to Make Your Holiday Season Even Sweeter

But not every recipe is as showstopping and let’s face it, slightly unattainable, as that—the contestants also have a ton of cute tricks up their sleeves that you can steal at home, like using strawberries and whipped cream to make little Santa hats.

This is a cooking competition after all, so you can also expect a bit of drama. After baker Julia Perugini runs into a problem in the kitchen, she surprises even herself when she’s able to pull off the dessert at the last minute.

“That is a miracle, a Christmas miracle—some type of miracle,” she says with a laugh.

Holiday Baking Championship premieres Monday, Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network.

