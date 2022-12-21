Hoda Kotb Surprises Mom from Iowa Whose Holiday Food Plan for Her Kids Went Viral

"I can't believe I am talking to Hoda!" Janet El Khatib said during an unexpected appearance on the Today show

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 21, 2022 12:41 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmZOXdfumhn/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D todayshow Verified *gasp* THIS IS HODA! 🫢 Follow @todayshow for more #MorningBoost moments. Janet El Khatib takes holiday planning to the next level and she’s gone viral after her son posted her extremely detailed holiday to-do list online. Swipe to see her itinerary and head to the link in our bio to watch Janet’s full surprise with Hoda.; TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)
Photo: NBC; Nathan Congleton/NBC

Christmas came early for one lucky mom in Iowa this year.

In an interview clip posted by the Today show on Tuesday, Janet El Khatib brought smiles to viewers' faces with her sweet reaction after getting the surprise of a lifetime from the NBC show's co-host Hoda Kotb while on air.

El Khatib's holiday plan for her grown kids is a lesson in leisure and pleasure. She's got suggestions for activities and delicious meal plans prepped for the week that everyone visits their Dubuque, Iowa, home. Her email went viral after her son Khalid El Khatib tweeted his mom's itinerary.

"My mom's annual 'home for the holidays' email to me and my siblings just dropped," he wrote in a tweet shared last week. "An incredibly thorough, detail-rich look ahead at how it's possible for me to gain 15 lbs in one week."

The email included meticulous plans from their arrivals featuring snacks such as "puffed popcorn, Chex mix, and various candies" to activities from visiting restaurants and breweries to a Bourbon tasting as well as manicures. The tweet has since garnered over 100K likes and counting.

While preparing for a virtual chat with who Janet thought was her local NBC affiliate news station KWWL-TV to discuss her viral holiday plan, Kotb, 58, explained to the audience in the clip, "She has no idea the whole country is watching."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Hey Janet can you hear me?" asked Kotb, to which Janet replied, "Yes, I can."

"Okay Janet we have a surprise for you this is not KWWL-TV," Kotb continued before Janet quickly recognized the voice and gasped, saying, "This is Hoda!"

The heartwarming reaction sent Kotb and her other co-hosts into laughter. "Wait, I'm gonna have a heart attack," Janet said while trying to process the situation.

Janet later told Kotb of her decision to create such detailed holiday plans, "I do it every time my kids come home because I want when they come home for it to be special, they all have varying likes and dislikes so I send out this itinerary, and then they can always tweak it."

RELATED VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Family Dress Up as Epic Fast Food Mascots for Halloween

Still in shock, Janet said, "I can't believe I am talking to Hoda!"

"You guys, I watch you every day. I TiVo you every day because I walk, too," she added.

Discussing how his tweets about his mom's email became viral, Khalid told Kotb, "I actually posted those tweets before boarding a flight to California. There was no WiFi on the flight, and I landed to 30,000 notifications. That exceeded my expectations and sort of snowballed from there and continues."

When asked why he think his tweets "resonated" with a lot of people, he replied with a heartfelt response: "I think there are sort of two reasons; either you have a mom like my mom or you want a mom like my mom."

Related Articles
A chicken sandwich from Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is shown on May 06, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicken prices have risen sharply this year as suppliers struggle to keep up with demand, fueled in part, by the popularity of new chicken offerings from fast-food restaurants
Popeyes Is Bringing Back BOGO Chicken Sandwiches for the Rest of the Year
Barbara "Babs" Costello
Barbara 'Babs' Costello Shares Baking Tips to Keep Cookies 'Fresh Throughout the Christmas Season'
LOS ANGELES - JULY 1: BIG BROTHER announced today the 16 all-new Houseguests who will embark on the 23rd season of the series when they move into the "BB Beach Club" during the live 90-minute premiere event Wednesday, July 7 (8:00-9:30 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+, where fans will also be able to watch the 24/7 live feed and find exclusive content throughout the season. Pictured Alyssa Lopez (Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images)
'Big Brother' 's Alyssa Lopez Claps Back at Twitter User Shaming Her for Returning to Job at Hooters
blake lively bump pics
Blake Lively Jokes That Her Latest Sandwich Order Is a Dead Giveaway That She's Pregnant
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Zooey Deschanel Is 'So Excited' to Host the Holidays with Jonathan Scott: 'I Love Cooking'
Wendy's Frosty Key Tag
Wendy's Brings Back Their $2 Key Chains That Get Customers a Free Frosty Every Day for a Full Year
Chrissy Teigen Gets a Second Chance at Making Outback's Bloomin' Onion. https://www.instagram.com/p/CmVJiIYMU17/. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
Chrissy Teigen Relearns How to Make Outback's Bloomin' Onion Now That She's Sober: 'Redemption!'
Meri Brown; Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' Kody Brown Considered Reconciling with Meri After She Gifted Him Rice Krispies Treats
Prue Leith
'Great British Baking Show' 's Prue Leith Had to Be Rescued After Getting Lost at Sea: 'Absolute Misery'
Taylor Swift birthday cake
See Taylor Swift's 'Lavender Haze' Birthday Cake from New Orleans Bakery: 'We Were Given Free Rein'
Sabrina Impacciatore
'The White Lotus' Star Sabrina Impacciatore Accidentally Ordered a 'Racist Cake' for Show's Creator
Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern
Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern Try the Negroni Sbagliato Together: 'That's Disgusting'
Drew Droege at the premiere of Netflix's "Me Time" held at Regency Village Theatre on August 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Actor Drew Droege Says Manager at L.A. Restaurant 'Reprimanded' Him 'for Kissing Another Man'
Holly Robinson Peete and Lyndie Greenwood
Holly Robinson Peete and Lyndie Greenwood Star in Hallmark's First-Ever Movie Celebrating Kwanzaa
Taco Bell Nacho Fries 2
Taco Bell Is 'Looking at' Making Nacho Fries a Permanent Menu Item
Panera charged lemonade
Panera Customer Goes Viral After Realizing Their Lemonade Contains More Caffeine Than 4 Espressos