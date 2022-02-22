"Maybe we'll be invited next," Hoda Kotb told Jenna Bush Hager on Tuesday, after hearing Ina Garten invited their pal Willie Geist on her new show, Be My Guest with Ina Garten

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Tease Ina Garten After New Show Snub: 'We're So Jealous'

Ina Garten's new show features the Barefoot Contessa star opening up her East Hampton home to a slew of celebrity guests. But two people who didn't get the invite? Today co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

On Tuesday's episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, the duo revealed their frustrations with Garten after learning that their colleague, Willie Geist, was invited on Be My Guest with Ina Garten before they were.

"Willie Geist got invited before we did? Willie Geist?" Bush Hager, 40, said. "I'm going to have to talk with Willie about this."

"We've been calmly waiting," Kotb, 57, added. "We heard about the show and were like, 'No one from the Today show will be invited. Not yet. First they have all the big stars and then they go down the line.' But sweet Willie?"

The two then questioned how Geist "snagged that invite," Kotb wondering if it might have been because he featured Garten on his show, Sunday Today with Willie Geist.

"She was on our show!" Bush Hager said, of Garten's December appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna to promote Goldbelly selling her freshly baked desserts. "We had the cake!"

"Yes she made us the cosmos!" Kotb remembered.

Though Kotb and Bush Hager didn't make the cut, Be My Guest with Ina Garten will feature Emmy winning actress Julianna Margulies (ER, The Good Wife); broadcaster Willie Geist (Sunday Today, Morning Joe), James Beard Award-nominated chef Erin French (The Lost Kitchen), and Hollywood power couple Rob Marshall and John DeLuca.

"We're so jealous because all of these people are coming to her house and we haven't gotten our invitation yet," Bush Hager said.

Premiering March 26, the series will take on three different formats: an hour-long extended cut available to stream on Discovery+; a half-hour, food-centric version airing Saturdays (at 12 p.m. ET) on Food Network; and a companion podcast, premiering across all audio platforms each Saturday.

All episodes will see Garten and her famous pals having "a day of conversation, connection, food, and fun visits to some of her favorite local spots," according to a press release.

"This show is a dream come true for me," Garten said in a statement. "I've invited old friends and some new ones for great conversations, a little cooking, and a personal tour of East Hampton."

As for Kotb and Bush Hager, they said on Today they're hopeful Garten comes to them soon.

"Maybe we'll be invited next," said Kotb, the two pondering what Garten's Hamptons abode might be like. "What's her house like? It probably smells great. Like food. Lavender. And baked goods. I bet when you walk in there you're like, 'What are you cooking?' Like, 'Wow.' "

"That's never my house,' Bush Hager joked. "It's like, 'What did she just order?' "

"Chinese again?" Kotb teased.