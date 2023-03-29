Hoda Kotb and Al Roker Have a 'Lady and the Tramp' Moment While Sharing a PayDay on 'Today'

Hotda Kotb and Al Roker aren't afraid to goof around on air.

On Wednesday, the long-time Today show anchor and weatherman appeared during a segment on America's snacking habits and decided to take a bite of a PayDay candy bar — at the same time.

At first, Roker was hesitant to try the salty-sweet snack he typically enjoys. "It's not that appealing," he said of the unwrapped treat. "I've only eaten it out of the wrapper."

Still not ready to try it, he asked viewers to vote on the show's Twitter account if he should take a bite. The majority of fans voted "absolutely," which prompted the hilarious moment between Roker and Kotb.

"I'll take your word," he told viewers before asking Kotb, "Hey will you help me?"

A skeptical Kotb laughed as Roker held one end of the candy bar while she grabbed on to the other. "Kind of a Lady and the Tramp [moment]," Roker said as he bit in.

"And there's the meme," fellow Today host Craig Melvin joked as Kotb munched on her end.

Kotb then shared her review of the PayDay with Roker. "That was good! You're right. I like a PayDay," she said.

Earlier this month, Roker showed support for Kotb as the anchor was absent from live airways since Feb. 17 due to a "family health matter."

"She's going to be just fine," Roker told Page Six at the Hudson River Friends 7th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon at Pier 59. "She's dealing with what she's gotta deal with and all will be good."

Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After a two-week absence, Kotb explained to viewers that she was away as daughter Hope Catherine, 3, had health complications that landed her in the intensive care unit and the hospital.

Kotb, who is also mom to daughter Haley Joy, 6, further elaborated on Hope's health when she returned to Today.

"My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for and then in the hospital for a little over a week," Kotb told Savannah Guthrie. "I'm so grateful she's home, she is back home. I was waiting for that day to come, and we are watching her closely."

"You know what I realized too, Savannah? It's like, when your child is ill, the amount of gratitude you can have for people who helped you out," Kotb continued. "So I'm grateful for the doctors at Weill Cornell who were amazing and the nurses. And I'm grateful for my family and I'm grateful to friends like you who were there every single day. So I want to say thank you for that. I love you."

Later chatting with Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host Jenna Bush Hager, Kotb said the time in the hospital was "really scary," but Hope continued to be "vibrant and brilliant."