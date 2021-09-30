Hocus Pocus Shakes Are Coming to Carvel, Just in Time for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween

Either a virgin lit the Black Flame Candle, or its nearly October. Either way, the Sanderson Sisters are coming back for another Halloween, and Carvel has a cool way to celebrate!

The ice cream retailer is honoring Disney's Hocus Pocus this October, with three new wickedly delicious limited-edition shakes inspired by the trio of witches at the center of the beloved Halloween film.

Teaming with Freeform — who will be airing Hocus Pocus throughout the month, as part of its annual 31 Nights of Halloween lineup — Carvel's created the custom treats, which are available at participating stores now through Oct. 31.

Each treat (starting at $4.79) is named after one of the Sanderson sisters, immortalized by Bette Midler (Winifred Sanderson), Sara Jessica Parker (Sarah Sanderson) and Kathy Najimy (Mary Sanderson) in the 1993 movie.

They all have their own unique bewitching flavor blend, too, described by the retailer as:

Winnie's Glorious Cake Batter Shake: Carvel's cake batter ice cream blended into one glorious potion, topped with whipped cream and orange sprinkles.

Sarah's Chilling Churro Shake : A spooky blend of Carvel's Churro Crunchies and cinnamon-sugar churro ice cream, topped with whipped cream and yellow sprinkles.

: A spooky blend of Carvel's Churro Crunchies and cinnamon-sugar churro ice cream, topped with whipped cream and yellow sprinkles. Mary's Divine Cookies & Cream Shake: A delicious divination of cookies and cream pieces, blended with Carvel's classic vanilla soft serve and topped with violet sprinkles.

All of the shakes will be served with a limited-edition '31 Nights of Halloween x Hocus Pocus' cup and spoon.

Hocus Pocus Shakes Credit: courtesy carvel

In addition to Carvel, Freeform has also teamed up with Ryan Porter Candier, who created a trio of candles inspired by the Sanderson Sisters.

Hocus Pocus fans can buy the limited edition scents, sold as a set for $79, through Halloween.

"I Put a Spell on You" is Winifred Sanderson's candle, scented with caramelized sugar, chestnut, cinnamon, clove, cedar, cream, vanilla and tonka bean.

is Winifred Sanderson's candle, scented with caramelized sugar, chestnut, cinnamon, clove, cedar, cream, vanilla and tonka bean. "I Am Beautiful; Boys Will Love Me" represents Sarah Sanderson and smells of mandarin balm, tangelo, eucalyptus, moss, patchouli, sandal tree, amber and musk.

represents Sarah Sanderson and smells of mandarin balm, tangelo, eucalyptus, moss, patchouli, sandal tree, amber and musk. "I Suggest We Form a Calming Circle" is for Mary Sanderson and is scented with orange peel, ginger cream, butter, graham cracker, sugar, cinnamon, and clove.

Ryan Porter's Candier also dropped a "Mostly Dead on the Inside" candle, to celebrate the season in general. Retailing for $29, it blends festive fall scents like spicy clove, cinnamon, and nutmeg with freshly harvested pumpkin, gooey buttercream and smokey vanilla.

Hocus Pocus Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy From L to R: Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker in Hocus Pocus (1993) | Credit: Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Hocus Pocus was a box office bomb when it was first released, but the Kenny Ortega film became a Halloween favorite among families over the years thanks to countless re-airings on television. This year alone, it is scheduled to play a whopping 14 times during the 31 Nights of Halloween.

Midler, Parker and Najimy have all signed on for a long-awaited sequel, which is set to premiere exclusively on Disney's streaming service, Disney+.

The movie, directed by Anne Fletcher (The Proposal, 27 Dresses), will focus on three young women who accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world. It's currently filming in Rhode Island.

"They presented us with an outline — and after we picked ourselves up off the floor, because it's been 27 years, we looked at it and I think all of us agreed that it was pretty great," Midler told PEOPLE about Hocus Pocus 2 last October.

As for the Sanderson sisters, Midler said the three regularly keep in touch.

"We do see each other," she said. "We've been in touch for years. Kathy is a very strong feminist presence in the city, and so whenever she needs someone to show her up or to do a video or to testify or do anything like that, she always calls us. I've known Sarah for many, many years, and we have so many of the same friends in common that we do go to dinners and we've been to each other's houses and all that sort of thing. So we know each other."

"It's New York, everybody knows everybody," she joked.