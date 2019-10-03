These ‘Hocus Pocus’ Wine Glasses Are Exactly What Your Next Viewing Party Needs

Image zoom

Hocus Pocus fans, your favorite month of the year is finally here and to celebrate, we found just the thing to make your next viewing party, girls’ night in, or any night at home feel extra festive.

Amazon is currently chock full of fun Hocus Pocus-inspired kitchen and drinkware including these Sanderson sister wine glasses adorned with lines from the movie and lyrics from Winifred’s epic Halloween bash performance. Plus, you can get them personalized with your name, making them a great gift for the biggest Hocus Pocus fanatic you know.

Image zoom

Buy It! Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sister Wine Glass Set, $29.99; amazon.com

There are even more spooktacular finds for fans of the movie, which came out 26 years ago, like wine tumblers, tea towels, coffee cups, bottle koozies, as well as Hocus Pocus party packs that will make planning your next get-together super easy.

Image zoom

Buy It! Hocus Pocus Wine Tumblers, $22; amazon.com, Hocus Pocus Mood Koozie, $10; amazon.com, Hocus Pocus Coffee Mug, $15.95; amazon.com

If that’s not enough, you can make the Sanderson sisters proud with a slew of cute t-shirts that start at $13. And while you’ll find even more fun pieces inspired by the Hallowen flick at Spirit Halloween and Etsy, Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) will get free, two-day shipping on these wicked finds.

Image zoom

Buy It! Hocus Pocus I Smell Children T-Shirt, $12.55–$14.55; amazon.com; Fourth Sanderson Sister T-Shirt, $17.95; amazon.com, Hocus Pocus Squad T-Shirt, $23; amazon.com

With reruns scheduled all month long (including an impressive 27 upcoming showings featured in Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween lineup, there will be plenty of occasions to show off your new wine glass or t-shirt.