Light a black flame candle, and celebrate the return of the Sanderson sisters … again! Taking a cue from the evil Manual of Witchcraft and Alchemy spellbook used by Winnie (Bette Midler) to bring the child-hungry witches back to modern-day Salem in both the Hocus Pocus movies, these fudgy candy-eye-topped brownies and spooky green cocktails will put a sweet spell on everyone.

Hocus Pocus 2 is streaming now on Disney+.

Matt Kennedy/Disney

'Spellbook' Dark Chocolate Brownies

7 oz. dark chocolate, finely chopped (about 1¼ cups)

½ cup (4 oz.) unsalted butter

3 large eggs

¾ cup granulated sugar

1 tsp. ground espresso beans

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

¼ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa

1 tsp. baking powder

⅛ tsp. table salt

2 black edible decorating gel pens

9 jumbo (¾-in. round) candy eyes

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Microwave chocolate and butter in a microwavable bowl on high until melted, about 1 minute, stopping to stir every 15 seconds. Let cool 5 minutes. Stir together eggs, granulated sugar, espresso and vanilla in a large bowl. Stir chocolate mixture into egg mixture. Sift together flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt in a separate bowl; stir into chocolate-egg mixture until fully incorporated.

2. Line an 8-inch square baking pan with parchment paper. Spoon batter evenly into baking pan. Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out with moist crumbs, about 20 minutes. Remove from oven; let cool completely.

3. Remove brownies from pan, and transfer to a cutting board. Cut brownies into 9 squares (about 2 ½-inch). Using the decorating gel pen, add 1 dot on right side of brownie square (the "book") and place 1 eyeball on top. Using the decorating gel, outline the eyeball, and create binding and jagged lines around the brownie "book." Let stand until frosting is set, about 20 minutes. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 3 days.

Serves: 9

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 35 minutes

Snap/Shutterstock

Potion of Life Cocktails

1 (10-oz.) jar whole green maraschino cherries

6 cups (48 oz.) pineapple juice

1 cup (8 oz.) vodka

1/2 cup (4 oz.) blue curaçao liqueur

Dry ice (optional)

1. Remove about 16 cherries from syrup, and pat dry with paper towels. Place them on a parchment-paper-lined baking sheet; freeze until solid, about 3 hours.

2. Stir together pineapple juice, vodka, and blue curacao in a large pitcher or witch's cauldron until mixture turns bright green. Add frozen cherries, and serve in glasses or laboratory beakers. Add a few chips of dry ice, if desired, allowing the dry ice to evaporate completely before drinking.

Serves: 8

Active time: 10 minutes

Total time: 3 hours, 10 minutes