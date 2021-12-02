Hillary Sterling's Rigatoni alla Gricia
"This dish immediately brings me back to small trattorias in Rome, which was especially comforting when travel wasn't possible," says the executive chef at New York City hot spot Ci Siamo. "Salty and peppery with a silky sauce, it comes together quickly and is always a crowd-pleaser."
Gallery
Credit: Jennifer Causey
Recipe Summary test
"This dish immediately brings me back to small trattorias in Rome, which was especially comforting when travel wasn't possible," says Hillary Sterling, the executive chef at New York City hot spot Ci Siamo. "Salty and peppery with a silky sauce, it comes together quickly and is always a crowd-pleaser."