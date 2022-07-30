Hillary Sterling's Rigatoni alla Gricia
"This dish immediately brings me back to small trattorias in Rome, which was especially comforting when travel wasn’t possible," says the executive chef at New York City hot spot Ci Siamo. "Salty and peppery with a silky sauce, it comes together quickly and is always a crowd-pleaser."
Credit: Jennifer Causey
Ingredients
- 4 quarts , plus 6 Tbsp. water, divided
- 1 lb. uncooked rigatoni
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 8 oz.s diced guanciale or pancetta
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon coarse-ground black peppercorns, plus more for serving
- ½ cup (4 oz.) unsalted butter
- 3 oz.s Pecorino Romano cheese, grated (about ¾ cup), plus more for serving
- 3 oz.s Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated (about ¾ cup), plus more for serving
Directions
- Step 1Add 4 quarts of water to a large pot; bring to a boil over high. Add pasta and salt; cook, stirring occasionally, 10 minutes. Drain pasta, reserving 3 cups cooking water.
- Step 2While pasta cooks, heat a large skillet over medium. Add guanciale and olive oil; reduce heat to medium low. Cook, stirring often, until guanciale is slightly crispy, 5 to 8 minutes. Add pepper and remaining 6 tablespoons water; let stand over medium-low heat until ready to use.
- Step 3Add drained pasta to guanciale mixture in skillet, and increase heat to medium. Slowly add reserved cooking water, stirring constantly, until fat from guanciale and water emulsify to create a creamy sauce, about 8 minutes. Stir in butter until melted. Remove from heat. Stir in cheeses until smooth. If sauce seems a bit thick, add a splash of fresh water to loosen. Sprinkle with pepper and grated cheeses, and serve immediately.