Get All the Details on Hillary Clinton's Campaign Trail Diet — Ice Cream and Pork Chops Included!

If only we all had the willpower that Hillary Clinton does.



The presidential candidate, who is known to keep a strict diet, is even staying on track while on the campaign trail.

“She’s very disciplined,” a campaign aide tells PEOPLE.

“She’s eating healthy and successfully resisting temptation,” adds another campaign aide.

Even when her staff tempted her with loads of barbecue from Whole Hog Café while on a stop in Little Rock, Arkansas, Clinton took the high road.

“She stared at a series of styrofoam containers with pulled pork, chicken, slaw, beans, and six kinds of sauces, grabbed a tomato slice, and was on her way,” says the aide.

The former First Lady does indulge in the occasional treat, like at the Iowa State Fair where she was spotted taking three bites out of a pork chop and sipping on a 16-ounce lemonade.

“Occasionally there’s ice cream,” says the aid. “And she definitely enjoyed the pork chop on a stick.”

And no one can forget when Clinton made a pit stop at Chipotle for a chicken burrito bowl before her first official campaign appearance in April. Though, it’s safe to say she didn’t maximize her burrito potential, like most of us would.