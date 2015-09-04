Hilaria Baldwin On How She Lost 18 Lbs. of Baby Weight So Far

Hilaria Baldwin is one hot mama!



Alec Baldwin‘s wife revealed to Cosmopolitan.com thatshe has already lost 18 lbs. in 10 weeks – “almost all of the weight” she gained while pregnant with her newborn son, Rafael, who arrived early. (The yoga instructor gained just 28 lbs. with her daughter Carmen, 2.)

But slimming down hasn’t been her focus — it’s more like a side effect of her overall healthy lifestyle.

“I gave birth about 10 weeks ago, but I’m not trying to lose the baby weight,” Baldwin told Cosmopolitan.com. “I’ve come to a point in my life where I’m not trying to be skinny, I’m just trying to be healthy, and I’ve found that if I don’t really stress about it, the weight kind of just comes off.”

She continued: “My diet and exercise habits — which make me feel good and earn my doctor’s approval — have made it easy to lose the bulk of the weight I gained during pregnancy. I can’t promise my routine will work for you, but I can say it makes me feel good — and beats obsessing over every pound!”

Baldwin, who loves to share adorable family photos and yoga poses on Instagram, also opened up about exactly what she eats (and how she stays fit!) by providing Cosmopolitan.com with her 5-day food and exercise journal. Here’s a peek at one day.

7 a.m. Breakfast: “I always chug Taste Nirvana Real Coconut Water first thing in the morning, even though I don’t particularly like the taste of coconut water in general. I started drinking it religiously when I was pregnant with Carmen to soften the early contractions I had throughout my pregnancy. (My doctor wanted me to drink Gatorade, but I prefer not to drink anything with artificial colors, and coconut water is supposed to hydrate just as well.) I’m totally on the coconut bandwagon right now because I’m breastfeeding my son and it’s also supposed to help with milk production. When I’m done breastfeeding and being pregnant, I don’t know if I will drink it anymore.” Baldwin follows that with granola and Rice Chex with hemp milk, which she eats with her daughter.

8:15 a.m. Barre Class at Physique 57. “I fell in love with the technique before I got married because it really sculpts your body in a nice, long way. It’s easy to modify no matter what shape you’re in — I have a lot of wear and tear on my body from dancing from ages 2 to 25, and I’m still bouncing back from being pregnant.”

10:30 a.m. Post-work out smoothie made with blueberries, mango, kale, almond milk and almond butter. “[My daughter and I] share a smoothie with kale or spinach every day. I just make up my own recipe.”

1.30 p.m. Lunch: Salad with quinoa, cranberries, kale, arugula, pine nuts, and mustard vinaigrette. “I’m obsessed with this combination of Dijon mustard, champagne vinegar, honey, shallots, olive oil, salt, and pepper, but give me Dijon mustard, some kind of vinegar, and olive oil, and I’m happy.”

4 p.m. Snack: Pineapple, mango and watermelon. “Fruit is the only typical snack food I eat because when I was a little girl — maybe 3 or 4 years old — I choked on a chip. To this day, I don’t really like chips or crackers or anything like that. I’m very into textures. I don’t like popcorn because it reminds me of packing material.”

7 p.m. Dinner: Salmon with spinach. “I’ve been a vegetarian since I was 5, and I was vegan before having Carmen, but my doctor told me to add fish and eggs to my diet during the pregnancy and while I breastfeed. I usually prepare the food and Alec cleans.”

