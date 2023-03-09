Hidden Valley and Van Leeuwen Release Ranch Ice Cream at Walmart — and We Tried It

The "most surprising ice cream yet" is available for a limited time

Published on March 9, 2023 09:00 AM
Hidden Valley Ranch Ice Cream
Photo: Hidden Valley Ranch

Ranch enthusiasts have a whole new way to enjoy the creamy salad dressing.

On Thursday, Hidden Valley unveiled a new collaboration with Brooklyn-based ice cream parlor Van Leeuwen: Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream. It will be sold at select Walmart stores across the country from March 20 to May 28.

The limited-edition pints promise to deliver the "savory flavors of ranch, including buttermilk, flavorful herbs and a touch of sweetness," according to a release.

So how does it actually taste? PEOPLE got a sneak peek of the unexpected frozen dessert — and the experience was a wild ride for our senses.

The smell is initially off-putting — who's expecting onion in their ice cream after all? But our testers, even those who don't love ranch in its traditional form, agreed the taste was better than we expected.

The first savory bite was followed by a subtle sweet note and the creamy texture is quite nice. While you won't catch us eating an entire bowl of ranch ice cream, it was made 10 times more enjoyable when dipping with pretzels. Ranch lovers won't be disappointed.

"We're so excited to debut this new series of flavors and unveil what is possibly our most surprising ice cream yet," said Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder and CEO of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. "We have done some creative collaborations and can't wait for Walmart shoppers to try this new and exciting flavor along with our other Spring specials."

Hidden Valley Ranch Ice Cream
Hidden Valley Ranch

"We know that Hidden Valley Ranch goes with just about everything – pizza, carrots, French fries – but ice cream is a first for us," added Rachel Garrison, associate director at Hidden Valley Ranch. "Insider tip? Top your scoops with crushed pretzels or potato chips for a perfect salty crunch."

Along with the ranch flavor, Van Leeuwen is releasing a lineup of new spring flavors sold at Walmart, including sweet maple cornbread, blood orange poppy, carrot cake, strawberry shortcake, graham cracker crunch and limoncello cake.

In July 2021, Van Leeuwen released another polarizing creation in collaboration with another savory food brand. With Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, the company dropped a limited-edition mac & cheese-flavored ice cream. And it was made using actual powdered cheese from their macaroni boxes.

