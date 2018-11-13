Hidden Valley Releases Giant Magnum Bottles of Ranch Dressing for The Holidays

There is absolutely no such thing as too much ranch dressing—especially when holiday meals are just around the corner.

On Tuesday, Hidden Valley announced that their beloved ranch dressing has gone magnum-sized, with new bottles that hold 1.75 liters as opposed to the standard 8 ounces. Whether you use it as a veggie dip, smother it on your wings and pizza, and/or everything in between, you can now have a much greater amount at your disposal.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

The limited-edition Hidden Valley Ranch Magnum Bottle is available on their website for $25 beginning on December 3. You can buy it for yourself or as a gift for someone else, which comes with its own custom-designed gift box.

RELATED: Hidden Valley Is Now Selling Kegs of Ranch Dressing

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Fried Stuffed Avocado with Avocado Ranch

Along with the massive bottle of ranch, the brand launched a full line of holiday-inspired products just in time for the festive season including ranch Christmas tree ornaments, outdoor inflatable ranch bottles and gift-wrapping paper coved in pizza and ranch.

A ranch-inspired version of the ugly Christmas sweater is also available to blue and green.

RELATED: Your Comprehensive Guide to All the Holiday Snacks on Shelves This Year

Hidden Valley has a knack for surprising ranch lovers in the past. In May, National Ranch Day was celebrated with a $35,000 jewel-encrusted bottle of HVR, we can’t forget the 9.7-inch tall, 5-liter keg full of creamy ranch dressing released for the holidays last year, which was quickly sold out not long after its release.

Only time will tell what they have in store for us next year.