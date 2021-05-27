Hidden Valley Ranch Crocs Are Coming — See a Sneak Peek of the Shoe

The Classic Clogs feature Jibbitz charms in the shape of a ranch bottle, pizza, fried chicken and more

By Madison Roberts
May 27, 2021 04:02 PM
Credit: Hidden Valley Ranch x Crocs

If you're one of those people who dips everything in ranch, you just might need these Crocs.

Hidden Valley Ranch has teamed up with Crocs and community-based streetwear brand, The Hundreds, to collaborate on a collection of ranch shoes.

The off-white colored Crocs feature green speckles, meant to mimic a side of the iconic dipping sauce. The Classic Clogs also come with Jibbitz charms in the shape of classic menu items that ranch is used as a side for, such as french fries, chicken nuggets, vegetables, and pizza.

Hidden Valley Ranch Crocs are not the first foodie collaboration the shoe brand has been a part of. In 2020, Crocs teamed up with KFC to create clogs featuring a red and white bucket pattern peppered with pieces of fried chicken and topped with actual drumstick-scented Jibbitz.

Credit: Hidden Valley Ranch x Crocs

Hidden Valley first announced the collaboration on Wednesday, May 19 on the NTWRK app during the "Ranch With What?" segment of "Family Style To Go," a two-day virtual festival supporting local restaurants. During the episode, a limited number of fans had the opportunity to pre-order their pair.

The Crocs will be available for purchase on crocs.com later in 2021, with no official release date yet announced.

Credit: Hidden Valley Ranch x Crocs

As part of an initiative to help restaurants and food service workers affected by COVID-19, Crocs will also be donating 10,000 pairs of Crocs at Work shoes to industry employees. The footwear brand, The Hundreds and Family Style Food Fest will also be providing a monetary donation to the Independent Hospitality Coalition.

