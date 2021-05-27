Hidden Valley Ranch Crocs Are Coming — See a Sneak Peek of the Shoe

The Classic Clogs feature Jibbitz charms in the shape of a ranch bottle, pizza, fried chicken and more

Hidden Valley Ranch Crocs Are Coming This Year — See a Sneak Peek at the Shoes

If you're one of those people who dips everything in ranch, you just might need these Crocs.

Hidden Valley Ranch has teamed up with Crocs and community-based streetwear brand, The Hundreds, to collaborate on a collection of ranch shoes.

The off-white colored Crocs feature green speckles, meant to mimic a side of the iconic dipping sauce. The Classic Clogs also come with Jibbitz charms in the shape of classic menu items that ranch is used as a side for, such as french fries, chicken nuggets, vegetables, and pizza.

Hidden Valley Ranch Crocs are not the first foodie collaboration the shoe brand has been a part of. In 2020, Crocs teamed up with KFC to create clogs featuring a red and white bucket pattern peppered with pieces of fried chicken and topped with actual drumstick-scented Jibbitz.

Hidden Valley first announced the collaboration on Wednesday, May 19 on the NTWRK app during the "Ranch With What?" segment of "Family Style To Go," a two-day virtual festival supporting local restaurants. During the episode, a limited number of fans had the opportunity to pre-order their pair.

The Crocs will be available for purchase on crocs.com later in 2021, with no official release date yet announced.

