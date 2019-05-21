Image zoom

Swim season is on the horizon, and if you’re the kind to enjoy lazily floating with a drink in hand, then there’s a few new pool accessories you need to know about.

Cute and practical pool floats have grown in popularity over the past few summers, decorating Instagram feeds far and wide whenever swimsuits come out to play. One of the trendiest types of pool floats is the food-themed pool float, with everything from an avocado with a removable pit to a cream-cheese filled everything bagel taking float form.

Though many food-inspired floats already exist, foodies across the country were blessed on Tuesday with the announcement of two new floats: One shaped like a bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch, and one in the form of a fried chicken leg from Cracker Barrel.

The Hidden Valley Ranch float is available for purchase online as part of the Hidden Valley Summer Ranch Shop” collection, the brand’s first-ever line of summer merchandise. The items in the collection, all designed for ranch-fanatics, include the massive, inflatable squeeze bottle, swimsuits, towels, water bottles and more.

Image zoom Hidden Valley Ranch

Measuring 70 inches x 28 inches, this float is large enough to kick back and rest on comfortably no matter your size. And it’ll only cost you $35.

The fried chicken float from Cracker Barrel, on the other hand, is not available for purchase—but that doesn’t mean you can’t get your hands on one this summer. Inspired by Cracker Barrel’s newest menu item, fans will be able to win one of these limited-edition fried chicken floats by submitting their best chicken-inspired sayings or puns online.

Image zoom Cracker Barrel

Simply visit chickenisms.com from May 22 through June 21, fill in the form with your pun and wish yourself good cluck (we’ll give you that one on us). Winners will be announced the week of June 24, just in time for Fourth of July fun in the sun.

Whether you’re Team Ranch or Team Fried Chicken, there’s no way you’ll go hungry (for Instagram content) this summer.