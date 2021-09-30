Hi-Chew Candy Partners With Zola Bakes for a Spooky Holiday Cookie

The limited-edition cookie-candy collab celebrates a new Hi-Chew flavor and Halloween

A fan-favorite chewy candy is getting a cookie combination this Halloween.

In honor of the new Hi-Chew raspberry flavor and the start of the spooky season, Zola Bakes has created some wickedly sweet treats: Hi-Chew rainbow cookies.

The bite-sized red and orange ombré cookies are filled with raspberry jam layers and topped with chocolate and spirited decorations, like jack o' lanterns to mummies.

They're for sale throughout the month of October, in a Hi-Chew x Zola Bakes Halloween box ($56).

Hi-Chew raspberry candies were first released earlier this year in the Hi-Chew Berry Mix bag.

The brand's longtime best-selling candy status in Japan has led to its popularity in the U.S. and other parts of Asia.

Meanwhile, Zola Bakes has been creating alternative rainbow cookies since 2017. The Hi-Chew x Zola Bakes Halloween box is the first collaboration between the two companies.