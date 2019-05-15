Hershey's Redesigns Its Chocolate Bar for the First Time in Over 100 Years to Include Emojis

For the first time in 125 years, Hershey’s is giving its famous chocolate bars a new look!

The beloved candy will no longer just have the brand’s name stamped on every bar. Instead, chocolate lovers will find a unique emoji engraved in each square.

The company revealed The Hershey’s Emoji Bar on social media, sharing a photo of the snack, which shows the heart-eye, laughing and fist emojis carved into the piece of chocolate.

“You ❤️ emojis. Now you can 😋 them! They taste like really delicious chocolate. The new Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Emoji Bar, coming this summer 🌈👍🦄!” the post reads.

Hershey’s enlisted the help of both children and adults to select the 25 emojis that will be seen on the chocolate, Senior Brand Manager Kriston Ohm tells PEOPLE.

“In today’s text savvy world, many conversations start (and end) with an emoji. We worked directly with people using emojis the most — parents and kid — to determine which ones made it onto our iconic chocolate bar,” Ohm says.

“It turned out that both generations favored the same 25 emojis,” Ohm adds. “We choose to feature each one of these popular emojis and change our iconic pips for the first time in 125 years.”

Ohm further explained the decision in a press release, saying the historical change was done to help bring people together.

“Our classic Hershey’s bars were made to be shared with others,” she said. “By adding an emoji design to each pip of chocolate, we hope that parents and kids are inspired to share a chocolate emoji and make a connection with someone new.”

Smiley faces, thumbs up, blowing a kiss, open hands and even the smiling poop emojis are among the special ideograms featured on the new chocolate bars.

While a definite date has not yet been given, Hershey’s says their newest innovation will hit stores this summer and will also be available “in the run up to back-to-school, while supplies last.”