Hershey's Recalls Chocolate Topping After Bottles Were Accidentally Filled with Nuts

The recalled bottles were shipped nationwide between April 15 and May 3

The Hershey Company has issued a voluntary recall for its Hershey's Chocolate Shell Topping after at least 1,700 bottles were incorrectly filled with Heath Shell Topping, which contains almonds.

The recall notice, which was posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and also on Hershey's website, says that the 7.25-oz bottles containing the almonds were shipped nationwide between April 15 and May 3 with the product code 25JSAS1.

Anyone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds may be at risk of a life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled products.

The recall notice says that the "situation arose due to an isolated error at a contract manufacturing facility," and Hershey took "immediate steps" to ensure the issue did not occur again.

There have been no reports of illness or injury, according to the recall notice.

Any Hershey's Chocolate Shell Topping products purchased before April 15 are not included in the recall.