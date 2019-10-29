Hershey's Debuts Reese's Holiday Lights Along with 4 Other New Festive Chocolate Candies

Image zoom

Santa came early this year — and he brought a ton of new Hershey’s holiday treats.

The chocolate company rolled a variety of festive offerings this year, but the one getting PEOPLE editors most excited to pull out their ugly Christmas sweaters is the Reese’s Holiday Lights. The peanut butter creme-filled eggs look just like the old-school lights used to decorate the tree, but they’re definitely a little tastier. Each package comes with four peanut butter eggs wrapped in decorative foil, similar to the eggs they release for Easter.

The holiday version is available at retailers nationwide for $3.50, but if you can’t wait for them to pop up in stores, they’re also shoppable at Walgreens right now.

Not into Reese’s? There’s plenty else for every kind of chocolate lover. Read on see what snacks are available this holiday season.

Holiday Mix & Mingle Tin

If you’re looking for the perfect gift to bring to your annual office holiday party, this is a good place to start. The snack mix retails for $10 at Walmart, and it’s filled with a combination of Hershey’s Cookies and Crème Drops, Candy Coated Milk Chocolates, Whoppers, and mini pretzels.

Kit Kat Sweet Cinnamon Miniatures

Kit Kats are getting a complete makeover this holiday season. The chocolate wafers are not only infused with warm flavors, but they also come in adorable green packaging made to look like elves. They’ll cost you $3.50 per bag.

Dipped Pretzels White Crème

We’ve been dreaming of a white Christmas, so we’re especially thankful for these white crème bite-size pretzels. They’re also decorated with sprinkles for a special kick. Buy them for the pretzel-lovers in your life for $5 at Blair Candy Company.

Reese’s Mystery Shapes

Reese’s Mystery Shapes are basically the perfect addition to your Secret Santa present since they’ll be a secret to you too. The new holiday shapes are the first new ones in 20 years, and there are three different kinds in the package. You can find them at Walgreens or Walmart.