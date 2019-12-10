You Can Now Buy Hershey's Kisses in Cereal Form

Image zoom General Mills

You’ll soon be able to start your morning in the sweetest way possible.

General Mills has created a Hershey’s Kisses Cereal that has recently been spotted in stores. The chocolatey cereal pieces are shaped like the iconic candy and are available in select retailers, but will be more widely available in January 2020.

According to a rep for General Mills, the cereal has “a nice light crunch and a smooth chocolate flavor.”

It was rumored that the cereal would hit stores at the beginning of 2020, but a few lucky people have been finding it early. YouTuber Tami Dunn already has a review for the cereal on her channel where she and her husband try it for the first time. As shown in the video, you can expect the cereal to turn your milk extra chocolatey almost immediately.

Dunn and her husband said in the video that cereal is reminiscent of Cocoa Puffs but not overly sweet, and that it’s great with or without milk.

A mid-sized box of this breakfast treat will has a suggested retail price of $4 while the family size is around $5.

This is just the latest in new cereal collaborations that have happened this year. Post teamed up with Hostess to turn some of their most popular pastries into crunchy confections: Hostess Twinkies Cereal, Hostess Donettes Cereal and Hostess Honey Buns Cereal. Kellogg’s also brought back the favorite Eggo cereal after a seven-year hiatus in two flavors, maple and blueberry. All of these cereal treats are available in stores nationwide.