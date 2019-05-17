Hershey's Chocolate World Is Opening a New Attraction Perfect for Chocolate-Loving Families

Steve Ruark/AP

The theatrical show features a series of a tasty experiments in a secret chocolate lab.

By
Hannah Chubb
May 17, 2019

Chocolate lovers, cancel all your Memorial Day plans. Hershey’s Chocolate World is opening a brand new attraction on Monday, May 20, and you’re going to want to set that GPS to Hershey, Pa.

The latest attraction to hit Hershey’s Chocolate World—joining a 4D Chocolate Movie, Create Your Own Candy Bar, Hershey’s Chocolate Tour ride and more—is Hershey’s Unwrapped, an immersive, interactive experience designed to take visitors on a behind-the-scenes chocolate tasting adventure.

Suitable for the whole family, the experience starts off with a theatrical show hosted by a nutty professor. He teaches guests how to uses their senses most efficiently before meeting Doc Chocolate, a seasoned chocolatier. Doc Chocolate will lead visitors through a series of delicious experiments in a secret chocolate lab, sampling plenty of Hershey’s iconic treats along the way.

“For our guests, the standard for a new attraction is high,” Suzanne Jones, Vice President of the Hershey Experience, said in a press release. “That’s why I’m so excited about Hershey’s Unwrapped. This experience will truly exceed those high expectations.

While entrance to Hershey’s Chocolate World—which is located outside of Hersheypark—is free, admission to Hershey’s Unwrapped will be $15.95 for adults and $12.95 for kids (though children 2 and under are free).

If you’re hoping to make a day of the it, check out the Hershey’s website for money-saving ticket bundles that include admission to other attractions. The more chocolate the merrier, right?

Earlier this week, Hershey gave their famous chocolate bars a whole new look with the launch of the Hershey’s Emoji Bar. Being released this summer, the bar features unique emojis engraved in each square.

Smiley faces, thumbs up, blowing a kiss, open hands and even the smiling poop emojis are among the special ideograms on the new chocolate bars. It’s the first time the brand has made such a change in over 100 years.

