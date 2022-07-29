Hershey Warns of Potential 'Trick or Treat' Candy Shortage at Halloween

The candy-maker stated Thursday that there may be a scary shortage of their candies this Halloween season due to difficulties obtaining ingredients

Trick-or-treaters may not get to indulge their sweet tooths as much as they hoped this Halloween.

Chocolate maker Hershey has warned that a candy shortage could be imminent due to supply chain issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

As a result, Hershey is not going to be able to produce as many regular or Halloween-themed treats as customers want.

"We will not be able to fully meet consumer demand," Hershey CEO Michele Buck said in prepared remarks ahead of the company's Q2 earnings call Thursday, reported Reuters.

Buck added that the company is facing a shortage of essential ingredients such as cocoa and edible oil. In order to source the ingredients it needs, Hershey is now having to locate other suppliers, which is both costly and time-consuming.

"We had a strategy of prioritizing everyday on-shelf availability," Buck told CNN Thursday. "That was a choice that we needed to make. It was a tough decision."

To cope with the situation Hershey is planning to introduce extra manufacturing lines to meet expected growth in demand over the next couple of years.

The 128-year-old company said in a news release that the profit from its predicted sales growth is also expected to more than offset any losses incurred by the current scarcity of resources.

