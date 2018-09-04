Hershey’s Milk Chocolate and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Whipped Cream Cans Are Now Available

Kraft Heinz
placeholder
Jessica Fecteau
September 04, 2018 02:24 PM

If you have a giant sweet tooth, you’re going to love this news.

Kraft Heinz has partnered with The Hershey Company to release a new line of whipped toppings in both Hershey’s Milk Chocolate flavor and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup.

The 7-ounce cans are made with 100 percent real cream and no high-fructose corn syrup, oil ingredients, artificial sweeteners or flavors, which means you can feel a little bit better when you want to put it on just about everything.

The companies suggest using the toppings to adding a little chocolate flavor to your hot chocolate, coffee, ice cream or baked goods.

They can also pump up waffles, pancakes, and other breakfast foods, or even add a burst of milk chocolate or peanut butter goodness to fruits, including bananas or apples,” the press release says.

The new treat will be found in refrigerated dairy aisles for between $2.99 and $3.99. If you’re not one of the lucky few who can already find the cans in your local grocery store, they will hit shelves nationwide in October.

