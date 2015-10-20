Consider the Game Changed: These New Hershey's Kisses Are Stuffed with Whole Hazelnuts

Image zoom

We’re always reluctant to mess with a good thing, but the new Hershey’s Kiss just might be a huge improvement on a candy we’d once thought was impossible to improve.

On Tuesday, Hershey announced a new product hitting U.S. markets for the holiday season called the Hershey’s Kiss Deluxe, which will be double the size of the original Hershey Kiss with the added bonus of having a hazelnut stuffed inside of it (to the delight of Nutella fans everywhere). The chocolate exterior of the new candy is flecked with rice, for extra crispiness.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Lucky Charms Is Releasing Marshmallows-Only Boxes

“It took 55 years just to change the color of the foil,” Adam Borden, senior associate manager for Hershey’s Kisses, told USA Today. “Then it took another 38 years to put something inside the milk chocolate. We’re getting better, but it does take us a little while to tinker with something that is iconic as a brand Milton Hershey founded himself.”

The Deluxe will be nearly double the calorie count of the original (43 as opposed to 22), which may dissuade us from eating 1,000 in one sitting with the rationale, “Hey, they’re so small!”.