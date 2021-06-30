Visitors can choose up to 10 mix-ins to add to their concoction, including marshmallows, pretzel bits, chocolate drizzle and rainbow sprinkles

You Can Customize Your Own Giant Reese's Peanut Butter Cup at Hershey's Chocolate World This Summer

Chocolate lovers, rejoice!

Hershey's Chocolate World, a Pennsylvania-based theme park for chocolatiers of all ages, has announced a new interactive experience that's over the top in the best way.

Known as Reese's Stuff Your Cup, the new experience is open just in time for summer and allows park guests to craft and fill their own 1 lb. Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, according to a press release.

Visitors are given an empty chocolate shell and then can choose up to 10 "mix-ins" to add to their concoction. Some options include but are not limited to Reese's Pieces, marshmallows, pretzel bits, chocolate drizzle, rainbow sprinkles and smaller Reese's Cups, per Food & Wine.

And while guests choose how to complete their tasty treat, Hershey's "tasteologists will fold in authentic Reese's peanut butter direct from the factory," Hershey said. The snack item retails for $14.95.

Giant Reese's Cup Credit: Hershey's

The giant candy cups are just one of several new limited experiences and treats that Hershey's Chocolate World is adding to its lineup this year.

Alongside the Reese's Stuff Your Cup experience, Hershey will also be offering alcoholic beverage and candy pairings at their Pennsylvania attraction as well. Guests 21 years of age or older can mix local beers with a classic Hershey's milk chocolate bar or receive Hershey's Kisses milk chocolate filled with caramel to pair with wine, the company said.

Hershey is also offering Custom Creation Kits, which allow visitors to decorate either Hershey's Chocolate Bars or Reese's Peanut Butter Cups in their own way. Similarly, Hershey announced Create Your Own Ultimate Milkshake Kits, which will be available exclusively at Hershey's Chocolate World as well.

The attraction is also selling Hershey's Ice Cream Shoppe Bars, Hershey's Kisses Birthday Cake Milkshakes and a KIT KAT Key Lime Pie Milkshake.