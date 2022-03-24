Following 94th Academy Awards on March 27, stars will dine on a menu created by chef Wolfgang Puck and Bronx-based culinary collective Ghetto Gastro

Here's What the Stars Will Be Eating and Drinking at the 2022 Oscars Governors Ball

Hollywood's biggest night is going to be both starry and delicious.

For the first time, Wolfgang Puck is creating a menu with Bronx-based culinary collective Ghetto Gastro for the Governors Ball, the official Oscars after-party.

Following the ceremony, stars including Rachel Zegler, Halle Berry, Jason Momoa, Jake Gyllenhaal and Tyler Perry will be treated to new imaginative dishes — which were previewed on Thursday — in addition to returning favorites including smoked salmon Oscars and spicy tuna cones, according to the event's press release.

"Every year we look to find ways to keep things new, fresh and fun," Puck said in a statement. "The Oscars Governors Ball is an event where food, fashion, culture, cinema and music collide. To celebrate this convergence, we couldn't think of a better partner than Ghetto Gastro."

Oscars Governors Ball food Credit: VALERIE MACON/getty

Founded in 2012, Ghetto Gastro combines influences from "the African diaspora, global South ingredients and hip-hop to create offerings that address race, identity and economic empowerment," according to the press release.

Ghetto Gastro's Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao and Lester Walker will be serving the Oscar nominees, presenters, performers and attendees items including ancestral roots waffles with fried chicken and spicy sovereign syrup, trading places cornbread with crab and caviar and field of dreams crispy coconut rice with peas and sweet plantain.

Oscars Governors Ball food Credit: VALERIE MACON/getty

"At Ghetto Gastro, we have a saying, 'WE ONLY LAYER FLAVORS' (W.O.L.F.) – so we feel it's only right that we collaborate with the great Wolfgang Puck to create an Oscars Governors Ball unlike any before. Wolf Gang activity," said Gray.

Puck and Eric Klein, Wolfgang Puck Catering's Vice President of Culinary, will also be making dishes including Maine lobster pot pie with spring vegetables, dry aged Wagyu beef sliders with French fries and cacio e pepe macaroni and cheese.

For a sweet treat after the show, the chefs will be offering a variety of desserts including chocolate sea salt Oscar eclairs, grapefruit panna cotta and smore's macarons.

Oscars Governors Ball food

In addition to the food, guests will be able to sip on a variety of beverages including Champagne Fleur de Miraval (Brad Pitt's rosé champagne), two limited-edition Francis Ford Coppola Wines and a selection of Tequila Don Julio specialty cocktails.

"This is a first-of-its-kind collaboration that breaks boundaries and brings a new flavor to the Oscars Governors Ball," said show producer Will Packer. "The Ghetto Gastro Collective, Wolfgang Puck and Academy teams embraced this dope alliance, which is all about uniting people in a true celebration of film AND food."