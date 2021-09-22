Hendrick's Gin and Katz's Deli Team Up to Create a Gin-Inspired Pickle

The collaboration was inspired by an April Fool's Instagram prank that shared a fake recipe

This pickle collaboration is an Instagram April Fool's Day joke gone right.

On Sept. 27, Hendrick's Gin and Katz's Delicatessen will release gin-inspired pickled cucumbers to the masses.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The idea stems from an Instagram prank on April 1 when Hendrick's Gin posted a gin-infused pickled cucumber recipe. Its accompanying caption read, "Are Hendrick's Gin-Infused Pickled Cucumbers a fantastic idea? YES. Are they real? NO. Are we selling them? NO."

Following the post and a slew of positive comments, the recipe was brought to life by the pickle experts at NYC's Katz's Delicatessen.

"To create this particular pickle concoction, we experimented with a variety of botanicals to marry the unique flavor profiles of Hendrick's and the Katz's half-sour pickle." said Jake Dell, owner of Katz's Delicatessen, in a press release. "Ultimately, the key to creating the distinct and balanced taste of the pickles was emphasizing coriander in the brine, a common ingredient in Katz's pickles & Hendrick's Gin."

Hendrick’s Gin and Katz’s Delicatessen gin-inspired pickles Credit: Hendrick's Gin

The gin-inspired pickled cucumbers, priced at $14.95 per quart, will be available for online purchase on Katz's Deli's website starting Sept. 27. The pickles will also be a special menu item in-store, while supplies last.