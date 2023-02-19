Shoppers Say These Henckels Knives Make Them 'Feel More Confident' in the Kitchen, and a 15-Piece Set Is 62% Off

They’ll stay sharper for longer, according to the brand

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon

Published on February 19, 2023 10:00 AM

HENCKELS Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set with Block
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Don't underestimate the power of a knife for every task in the kitchen. Whether you're in need of another option besides that one go-to knife you always use or are simply due for a cutlery overhaul, this Amazon find could be the one for you.

Right now, you can score the highly rated Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set for a whopping 62 percent off.

The set comes with seven different essential knives, including a 7-inch santoku knife and a 3-inch paring knife, a set of six steak knives, a honing steel, and a pair of kitchen shears, along with a wooden block to keep everything organized in one place. Each blade is made from durable stainless steel that's specifically designed to be stain-free and rust-resistant, plus stay sharper for longer, according to the brand. Plus, the set is dishwasher-safe, making kitchen cleanup even easier.

HENCKELS Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set with Block
Amazon

Buy It! Henckels 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $129.99 (orig. $345); amazon.com

Designed with comfort and maneuverability in mind, the knives will feel good in your hands, even after you've spent a decent chunk of time chopping. One reviewer stated that the triple-rivet handles have "nice weight and contour to them that makes using them easy," while another reviewer said that they "feel more confident in the kitchen" due to the sharpness and ease of using the knives.

For bonus points, this Henckels knife set has garnered over 10,000 five-star ratings at Amazon. One shopper raved: "These are the sharpest knives I've ever used… It's the best purchase for my kitchen I've ever made." A different reviewer wrote that they would recommend this set "if you're looking for superior quality without a 'professional' price tag."

Upgrade your kitchen by adding the Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set to your collection. But act fast — the steep $215 discount isn't guaranteed to last, and you have vegetables that need chopping!

