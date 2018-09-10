The First Permanent Hello Kitty Cafe Will Soon Open in All Its Pretty Pink Glory

We’ve found it: The most Instagrammable restaurant of all time.

On Friday, September 14, the highly-anticipated Hello Kitty Grand Cafe will open its doors in Irvine, California, and the interior is just as adorable as you’d imagine.

The restaurant is divided into two separate areas, one being a walk-in, fast casual space where you can grab on-the-go sweet treats like hot mini donuts in cinnamon sugar, matcha, and cookies ‘n’ cream flavors, as well as character-shaped mini cakes. The room boasts white walls adorned with Hello Kitty characters and art designed specifically for the restaurant.

Jakob Layman/Sanrio

Jakob Layman/Sanrio

More elusive and exclusive is The Bow Room, a “hidden reservations-only pink oasis,” as described the press release. Here, they offer a $55-per-person afternoon tea service available from Wednesdays to Sundays. This will include classic tea time fare, including tea sandwiches and scones, along with themed treats like mini Hello Kitty cakes and Hello Kitty-shaped sugar cubes.

Jakob Layman/Sanrio

Jakob Layman/Sanrio

After 5 p.m., the space transforms into a cocktail lounge for guests 21 and over, offering themed beverages and Hello Kitty brand wines.

Jakob Layman/Sanrio

Though this is the first permanent brick-and-mortar location in the United States, Orange County had previously been home to a Hello Kitty pop-up cafe in 2016, which was constructed out of a transformed giant metal shipping container and served a wide variety of bright-pink desserts.

Reservations are open now on their website, and with all the buzz it’s getting, you should probably act fast to get your paws on one.