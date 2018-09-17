Heinz 'Mayochup' Has Arrived for Those Who Can't Decide Between Condiments

The condiment mashup that America has apparently been begging for is officially coming to supermarket shelves.

On Monday, Heinz announced on Twitter that their “Mayochup”, a hybrid of mayonnaise and ketchup which was first launched in the Middle East in April, has arrived in the United States following an online grassroots campaign that received over half a million votes on Twitter.

“#Mayochup is here,” they tweeted. The company asked its followers to vote for which city will be the first to try it between Brooklyn, Chicago, and Culver City, California. Fans can also write in their own city by responding with the hashtag #Mayochup followed by the name of the city.

#Mayochup is here. And these saucy cities Tweeted #Mayochup the most. Vote for your city by Tuesday, 9/18 by 11:59 PM CST to be among the first to taste it. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) September 17, 2018

Of course, Heinz did not invent this combination—people have been doing it for decades and calling it fry sauce (and throw some sweet pickle relish and vinegar in there and you’ve basically got Thousand Island dressing.)

Many of you may be thinking: I already have mayonnaise, and I already have ketchup, can’t I just mix the two together? And the answer to that is yes. Yes you can.