Heidi Klum and Fiancé Tom Kaulitz Celebrate Their Engagement with an Incredible Homemade Dinner

After announcing their engagement on Christmas Eve, Heidi Klum and her new fiancé Tom Kaulitz continued to feast on the happy news with an extravagant home-cooked meal prepared by the rockstar Kaulitz himself.

The supermodel, 45, shared videos to her Instagram story of her husband-to-be whipping up a very special dinner.

The Tokio Hotel musician, 29, is shown cooking a variety of dishes while sporting a loose white t-shirt, light grey jeans and a cream-colored beanie.

Dishes varied from cucumbers with fresh herbs, asparagus in a tomato sauce, a cheesy casserole and bratwurst. In the background of the video, Klum and her beau can be heard laughing and chatting while she films the cooking process.

What would a meal be without dessert? In a later clip, Kaulitz is seen twirling a stick of pink cotton candy to end the sweet meal.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Klum is “so in love” with Kaulitz.

On Monday evening, Klum posted a black-and-white portrait to Twitter and Instagram of her and Kaulitz, showing off her new engagement ringwith the caption, “I SAID YES.”

Rumors of the two dating first sparked after they were spotted kissing on set while she was filming America’s Got Talent. Later, they made their first public appearance as a couple in May for the Cannes amfAR Gala.

We can’t wait to see what the couple has cooking up in the future!